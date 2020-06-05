Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Kerens junior Kerens junior Alexius McAdams., who has already had an incredible career in just three years at Kerens, where she has emerged (or better yet, soared) to heights in three sports.
Alexius is arguably the most talented and versatile athlete in the Golden Circle and has made a name for herself in volleyball, basketball and track & field.
Not only is she a gifted and talented athlete, but Alexius has a non-stop work ethic and has improved dramatically every year in every sport she competes.
She was the most dominate defensive player in the District 21-2A volleyball season and helped lead Kerens to the playoffs. She was named the 21-2A Blocker of the Year and the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year.
She pulled off the same remarkable double-double in basketball while helping the LadyCats go unbeaten in the district basketball race and as a big part of Kerens march in the Class 2A state playoffs as Kerens reached the Region III Quarterfinals, where the LadyCats fought state semifinalist Grapeland to the wire in a back-and-forth game.
Alexius was the district's Defensive MVP and the Golden Circle's Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 10 rebounds and a mind-boggling five blocked shots a game.
Alexius has made big improvements over the past three season in both volleyball and basketball, and no one know just how much she would have improved in track & field, where she very well could have won a state title.
Alexius finished in the top eight in the 2A state meet in the high jump as a freshman, and took home third place with a leap of 5-feet as a sophomore.
She cleared 5-2 in her only meet of the spring this year before the season was canceled. She has simply soared to new heights every year.
