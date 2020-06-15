Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Kerens junior Reece Wright, who is a triple threat. Reece has had an inspiring career at Kerens, where she has been one of the top basketball players in the Golden Circle, a star on the volleyball court and a valuable member of the softball team. She has also run track for the LadyCats.
Reece is not only one of the top basketball players, but she also was a first-team all-district volleyball player and a first-team GC volleyball player last fall as she helped Kerens reach the playoffs again.
But her main sport is basketball and she has emerged as a hustling, non-stop point guard for the LadyCats, and a big reason they had such an incredible season in 2020 when they won 27 games and went unbeaten in the district race and then marched to the 2A Region III Quarterfinals.
Reece led the team in 3-point shooting and assists and was a dynamo on the court with her non-stop energy and determination, averaging 12 points while handing out more than four assists a game, and running the court and the offense.
Reece simply did whatever she had to do to help Kerens win. That was never more evident than when Kecie Langley, who was the district and GC MVP and a first-team TABC All-State player and the top scorer in the Golden Circle, left the Area playoff game in the second quarter with an injury.
Reece stepped up and took over the game and the playoff run, pouring in a career-high 27 points to lead Kerens past Rosebud-Lott and into the region quarterfinals.
Reece was named the District 19-2A Offensive MVP and the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year, and was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 2A All-Region team.
