Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Kerens senior CJ Davis, who was a three-sport star for the Bobcats.
CJ simply did it all for Kerens, where he was one of the top players in the Golden Circle in football and basketball, and a strong member of the Kerens track & field team.
He was an all-district player in football and basketball, and the Golden Circle Newcomer of the year in football, where he was a two-way starter and leader for the Bobcats.
He was an All-District 19-2A basketball player and a first-team All-Golden Circle basketball player who led the Bobcats in scoring, assists and steals.
CJ did everything on the court, from running the offense to leading the defense with his quickness and aggressive play and emerging as the go-to-player for the Bobcats playoff team, hitting clutch shots and game-winners throughout the season.
CJ was also a member of the track & field team before the season was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
