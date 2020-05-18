Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Kerens senior Kaylee Reed, who did it all for the LadyCats and left her mark on the athletic program in softball, basketball, volleyball and track.
Kaylee is the epitome of the definition of versatility and played every sport with heart and passion at Kerens, and will now move on to Navarro, where she accepted a softball scholarship.
Kaylee sat out her freshmen year in softball at Kerens with a knee injury, but she had a major impact on the program the last two seasons before the corona virus pandemic canceled the 2020 softball and track seasons.
She played everywhere she was needed and was a big reason Kerens reached the softball playoffs each year.
She had a two-year batting average of .680 and hit nine home runs, including three in the playoffs as a junior. They still talk about her laser shot in the 2019 opening round playoff series against Overton.
"That was a missile," said Kerens softball coach Aaron Kinney. "It left her bat like a rocket. Kaylee did everything we asked of her. She pitched and when she caught she really helped our pitcher. When we got to the playoffs last year I told her, 'You take care of (our pitcher),' and she called every pitch and had a great game behind the plate, and hit two home runs in the opening game."
Kaylee excelled at every sport at Kerens and was an all-district and All-Golden Circle player in volleyball, basketball and softball and qualified for the state track meet twice as a member of Kerens' relay team as well.
But softball is her first love and Kinney said Reed has a long way to go to reach her ceiling on the diamond.
"I think she will start next year at Navarro," he said. "I think she will be one of the best players who ever went through that program because of her drive. She works her tail off."
