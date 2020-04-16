Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Kerens senior Kecie Langley.
If ever there was an example of a player who grew up right before your eyes on the basketball court it's Kecie, who showed so much promise and potential as a freshman at Kerens four years ago when she began to find a place for herself on the court with the best girls program in the Golden Circle.
Then everyone at Kerens watched as she grew and blossomed every year, becoming a force on the court as a sophomore and junior before taking that final step to emerge as the best player in the Golden Circle and one of the top girls 2A players in the state as a senior.
Kecie did it all in her four years at Kerens, and put the finishing touches on a spectacular career as a senior, averaging a double-double for the season (more than 22 points and 12 rebounds a game) and rising to stardom to lead one of the best teams in Kerens' storied girls basketball history.
She was the Kiwanis MVP and the District 19-2A MVP, and she was named to the TABC's Class 2A All-State team -- and left her mark on the program at Kerens as one of the best to ever play for the LadyCats.
She led the LadyCats in scoring and rebounding and was tenacious on defense, and became the ultimate go-to-player in this part of the state. She not only led Kerens to an undefeated march to the district title, but was the driving force in Kerens' impressive run in the playoffs and carried the LadyCats to the 2A Region Quarterfinals, where Kecie had one of the best games anyone played in Texas in a heartbreaking loss to state-semifinalist Grapeland.
In her final game against a Grapeland team loaded with talent and determined to stop her, Kecie was unstoppable, scoring 40 points and battling to the end to put the final touches to her remarkable career.
