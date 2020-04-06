Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Lane Fuentes
Lane is incredibly talented on the football field and baseball diamond, where he is a leader on and off the field for the Tigers. He is a two-time all-district and All-Golden Circle wide receiver, who was the district's Special Teams Player of the Year as a junior.
Lane led the Golden Circle in receiving last fall with 49 receptions for 633 yards and was one of the most electric and dynamic players on the field.
Lane, a two-time All-Golden Circle baseball player, is one of the most talented shortstops anywhere and is a big reason the Tigers reached the 5A state baseball tournament last spring. He has a Gold Glove in the field and hit .333 in the postseason as a junior.
