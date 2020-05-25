Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Mildred junior Bailey Burks, who brings her electric personality and drive and energy to everything she does.
And she does it all.
She is a non-stop dynamo who plays far above her height and weight with a bigger-than-life attitude and passion for every sport she competes in at Mildred, where Bailey is a leader and role model for everyone.
She was a huge part of at least five sports as a junior, and a big reason Mildred won 24 games on the basketball court in one of the best seasons in the program's history this winter, and an even bigger reason the Lady Eagles became the first girls cross country team at Mildred to reach the state meet last fall.
She was a big part of the cross country history-making team and somehow she was able to be a big contributor to Mildred's playoff volleyball team (at the same time last fall), hustling and diving all over the court.
Then she moved on to basketball, where she was the ideal point guard, running the offense with speed and quickness and confidence to help lead Mildred to the playoffs with an all-out hustling attitude that inspired others
Despite giving up a huge height advantage to everyone she faced, Bailey was named the District 18-3A Defensive Player of the Year.
Then it was on to softball, where Bailey was a key member of a Mildred team that was on fire and looking like a team ready to make a serious run at the district title and more serious run in the playoffs when the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bailey also saw her track season canceled this spring (she qualified for the Area meet in the 400 and as the anchor of Mildred's 4x400 relay team as a sophomore).
She had an amazing year, and everyone at Mildred can't wait to see what she does as a senior next year.
