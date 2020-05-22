Bishop Harris

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Mildred junior running back Bishop Harris had a monster season, rushing for 2,134 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year, and selected to the Class 3A All-State team at tailback as well as earning 7-3A DII All-District first-team honors..

Bishop was also a key member of Mildred's basketball team and track & field team.

Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.

Today's athlete is Mildred junior Bishop Harris, who has emerged like a lightning bolt as one of the best football players and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle.

He was a Golden Circle Offensive Newcomer of the Year in football as a sophomore and was the GC Offensive Player of the Year as a junior after leading the GC in rushing and earning All-State honors at tailback.

Bishop rushed for more than 300 yards in just five games, averaging more than 12 yards a carry as a sophomore before he was sidelined with a foot injury.

He came back as a terror last fall and led Mildred's impressive running game along with QB Creed Baker. Bishop led the Golden Circle in rushing, gaining 2,134 yards while scoring 22 touchdowns. He had a memorable night against powerhouse Buffalo, running for 252 yards on 27 carries and scoring twice.

But there is so much more to Bishop, who was a key member of Mildred's basketball team as a starting guard for the Eagles, and a member of Mildred's track & field team that had its season canceled.

Tags

Recommended for you