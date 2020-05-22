Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Mildred junior Bishop Harris, who has emerged like a lightning bolt as one of the best football players and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle.
He was a Golden Circle Offensive Newcomer of the Year in football as a sophomore and was the GC Offensive Player of the Year as a junior after leading the GC in rushing and earning All-State honors at tailback.
Bishop rushed for more than 300 yards in just five games, averaging more than 12 yards a carry as a sophomore before he was sidelined with a foot injury.
He came back as a terror last fall and led Mildred's impressive running game along with QB Creed Baker. Bishop led the Golden Circle in rushing, gaining 2,134 yards while scoring 22 touchdowns. He had a memorable night against powerhouse Buffalo, running for 252 yards on 27 carries and scoring twice.
But there is so much more to Bishop, who was a key member of Mildred's basketball team as a starting guard for the Eagles, and a member of Mildred's track & field team that had its season canceled.
