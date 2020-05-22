Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Mildred junior running back Bishop Harris had a monster season, rushing for 2,134 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year, and selected to the Class 3A All-State team at tailback as well as earning 7-3A DII All-District first-team honors..

Bishop was also a key member of Mildred's basketball team and track & field team.