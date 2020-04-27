Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Mildred senior Creed Baker.
It would be difficult to find a more versatile athlete than Creed, who is simply a star in the Big 3 high school sports -- football, basketball and baseball.
Creed has had a memorable career at Mildred, where he has been a leader on and off the field in football, the court in basketball and on the diamond every spring.
His leadership skills alone make him one of the top athletes in the Golden Circle, and he has distinguished himself in all three sports by making the All-District first-team in football and basketball as a senior, and he would have made it in baseball.
Creed was named to the All-Golden Circle football first-team after leading the Eagles as a two-way threat at quarterback, where he rushed for 1,005 yards on just 135 carries for a 7.4 yards per carry average for one of the top rushing teams in this part of the state.
Creed was a floor leader in basketball and led the Eagles in scoring with a 16.3 average while making 58 3-pointers this season. He is a slam-dunk choice to be on the All-Golden basketball team.
Creed made the All-GC baseball team last spring as a junior and would have been a clear choice to make it again this spring had there been a full baseball season.
He has left his mark at Mildred, and in the Golden Circle, as one of the most talented and most versatile athletes in the GC.
