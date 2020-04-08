Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Mildred senior Lilly Hanna.
Lilly, who is one of the most versatile and talented athletes in the Golden Circle, has had an amazing senior year. She has already accepted a volleyball scholarship from Southwestern Assemblies of God University, where the basketball coaches want her to play basketball as well.
Lilly was the District 18-3A Blocker of the Year in volleyball and the Golden Circle Blocker of the Year after leading Mildred to a 26-win season and berth in the playoffs. She had 324 kills, 97 blocks and 101 digs.
She earned 18-3A basketball first-team honors and was a big reason Mildred won 24 games and had one of best seasons in the program's history this winter. And she was a big part of Mildred's softball team's success before the season was halted.
