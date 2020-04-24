Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Rice senior Elizhah Nezar.
Elizhah is an incredibly talented and versatile athlete who is clearly the top basketball player in the Golden Circle as well as one of the best football players in the GC. He also has had a lot of success on Rice's track team as he simply did it all for the Bulldogs.
Nezar was a slam-dunk choice as the District 18-3A Basketball MVP and led the way when the coaches voted for the All-District team.
"He had a great season and put up some monster numbers this year," said Rice coach Antonio Burks of Nezar, who was a one-man wrecking crew.
Nezar's numbers are mind-boggling because he dominated the game everywhere on the court, running the offense and making big 3-point shots and leading the Golden Circle in rebounding as well.
Nezar averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists a game, and soared above the competition in every game he played despite the fact opponents double and triple-teamed him at times.
He had a career-high 40-point game against rival Blooming Grove, and finished the season with a remarkable 16 double-doubles, and three triple-doubles.
He also was one of the top receivers and defensive backs in the Golden Circle and was a first-team All-District and first-team All-Golden Circle football player in 2019.
Rice's fans and coaches loved him and he will be greatly missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.