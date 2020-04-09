Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Rice senior Tanner Carlisle.
Tanner exemplifies what Rice sports are all about. He's a dedicated, hard-working player who does it all -- and does everything well. Whether you need a quarterback who can throw or scramble for a big play, a clutch 3-pointer or a strikeout on the diamond. Tanner is there to get the job done.
He has earned multiple honors on All-district and All-Golden Circle teams in football, basketball and baseball as a tough and talented savvy QB, a lethal-shooting guard who always seems to come through in the cutch for Rice's powerhouse basketball team, and as the ace of the staff for the Bulldogs baseball team.
Tanner, a four-year force, has had a memorable career for the Bulldogs.
