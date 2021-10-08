GC Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Halftime
Tigers 17, Greenville 7
Dawson 8, Kerens 0
Lived most of his life in Dawson.
Funeral Services for Clifton Snelgro Jr. of Houston, Texas will be Friday October 8, 2021 at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 4542 Briscoe St., Houston, TX 77051 where Rev. Dr. Henry Price II is the pastor, starting at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. to…
