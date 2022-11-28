Corsicana's Lady Tiger volleyball team was much improved this season and two Lady Tigers stood out on the All-District team.
Alexis Bwicheilug, was named the District 14-5A Utility Player of the Year after another standout season, and Kaylee Tidwell earned First-Team honors.
Carmen Brown and Elaine Meyers were named to the Second-Team and Ava Capet and Jada Thomas earned Honorable Mention list honors.
Bwicheilug, Tidwell, Brown, Meyers, Capet and Thomas were also named to the district's All-Academic team along with teammates Anette Rodrigues, Ainsley Mullican, Whitney Otto, Savannah Whiteside, Devyn Taite, Kaylee Carlson and Olivia Heisserman.
