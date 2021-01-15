Rice's Lady Bulldogs just keep winning, and ripped off two more victories this week, beating Palmer 58-29 and beating Eustace 50-35 as they rolled in both victories to improve to 17-2 for the season and 7-1 in district play.
Saniya Burks led Rice in both games, and poured in 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals against Eustace. Alyssa Claxton scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, and Aaliya Nezar had a big game with six points, two rebounds and two steals.
Hannah Harwell scored six points and Jonisa Espinosa grabbed six rebounds and scored four points. Genesis Mendez scored two points and made a steal and scored two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.