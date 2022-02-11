Basketball stock

Four of the eight girls basketball teams in the Golden Circle have reached the postseason and all four play their opening round (Bi-District) Monday night.

Here's a look at the GC teams in action.

Class 3A Playoffs

Bi-District games

Monday

Mildred vs. Lorena, 7 p.m. at Waco University High School

Rice vs. West, 6:30 p.m. at Hubbard High School

Class 2A Playoffs

Bi-District

Frost vs. Tolar, 6 p.m. at Cleburne High School

Class 1A

Bi-District

Hubbard vs. Jonesboro, 5:30 p,m. at Bruceville-Eddy High School

