Four of the eight girls basketball teams in the Golden Circle have reached the postseason and all four play their opening round (Bi-District) Monday night.
Here's a look at the GC teams in action.
Class 3A Playoffs
Bi-District games
Monday
Mildred vs. Lorena, 7 p.m. at Waco University High School
Rice vs. West, 6:30 p.m. at Hubbard High School
Class 2A Playoffs
Bi-District
Frost vs. Tolar, 6 p.m. at Cleburne High School
Class 1A
Bi-District
Hubbard vs. Jonesboro, 5:30 p,m. at Bruceville-Eddy High School
