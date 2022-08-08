Want to get your first look at the 2022 Tigers and new coach Aric Sardinea?
Just show up at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Thursday night when the Tigers have their first scrimmage. They face Dallas Carter at 7:30 p.m. in a scrimmage format that is designed to let coaches know where their team stands in the summer practice drills.
It means a little more for Sardinea and his Tigers, because the team is young and Sardinea is brand new. The new Tiger coach comes to Corsicana after coaching at Alief Elsik, a Class 6A school just outside of Houston, for the past six years. This is his third job as a head coach. He was at East Texas small school powerhouse Daingerfield for five years and played for the state title his second year there. Sardinea has had a lot of success in his career, and replaced Hal Wasson after Wasson decided to retire after the 2021 season.
The Tigers went 6-4 in Wasson's third and final season, but failed to make the playoffs. The UIL has made it especially difficult for this young Tiger team to reach the postseason this year by shoving Corsicana farther west and sticking the Tigers into the District 5-5A DII Murderers' Row that includes three state-ranked teams.
Mansfield Summit, which reached the 5A DI state semifinals last season, slipped down to Division II this year and begins the season ranked No. 5 in the state. Ennis is picked No. 11, but will surely move up the state poll when the games begin, and Midlothian Heritage is picked No. 20 in the state preseason 5A DII poll.
Ennis, the only team that came along with the Tigers from their old district that was basically the Interstate 30 district, where Forney, North Forney, Royse City, Greenville and Sulphur Springs made up the Lions' share of the district. The Tigers, Ennis and Crandall were the only teams west of Lake Ray Hubbard. The Tigers and Ennis have basically said good-bye to East Texas, where they were the only teams west of Jacksonville for years in 16-5A.
Carter's a Class 4A DI team but the Cowboys, who have lots of speed and confidence, will give the Tigers all they want and more in a scrimmage. This will be a good test to see how far Corsicana's kids have come in 10 days of summer practice.
Wasson announced he was retiring in March and the Tigers hired Sardinea on April 11, which meant the new coach had no time to organize spring drills. Without spring practice, the Tigers officially began on Aug. 1, just 10 days before facing Carter, which went 8-2 and was unbeaten in District 4A DI last year before losing in the first round of the playoffs.
Sardinea begins the job with energy and optimism and talks about how much versatility the Tigers bring to the field. He also likes the way his kids showed up and worked hard in voluntary workouts this summer before practice officially began on Aug. 1.
He will get his first look at his team in competition Thursday, but scrimmages are just that -- A first look.
The Tigers will have two scrimmages. They play in Athens Aug. 18 in another Thursday night scrimmage that begins at 7 p.m.
But after facing 4A DI Athens comes opening night in Frisco on Aug. 25 -- just two weeks later -- when the Tigers open their season on the road against 5A DI Frisco Liberty, a team that moved up to Division I this season after going 10-2 in 5A DII play last year.
That game will be a far bigger test than either of the scrimmages the Tigers play, but it's a non-district game -- the first of three non-district nights, including the home opener against North Garland on Sept. 2 and a road game against Whitehouse, a program the Tigers have had success against since Patrick Mahomes left.
The Tigers play their District 5A DII opener at home on Sept. 16 against Ennis -- the last team they played in 2021. The two I-45 rivals have played each other in the district and regular season finale for the past eight years.
But this is a new district, a new team and a new coach ...
The unveiling for Tigers begins Thursday.
