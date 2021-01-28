Corsicana boys soccer coach Adrian Zamilpa was talking about opening district play earlier this week, and he couldn't hide his enthusiasm over his team -- and how happy he was to be getting Ethan Rodriguez back in the lineup.
He had good reason to be excited.
Rodriguez scored both goals, scoring in the first half, taking a cross from Erick Lara, and he came back in the second half and drove the ball and scored again on an assist from Leo Garcia to lift the Tigers to a 2-0 opening night win over Waco University.
Lara and Gomez dominated the goal-scoring plays by driving by Waco and hustling to find an opening, and Rodriguez knew just what to do when he got the ball, ripping home two winners.
"It was really good to have Ethan back," Zamilpa said. "It's a great win to start district out with a game like this."
Lara, the only returning starter for the Tigers, has been leading the team all season and Garcia has come on recently and seems to be playing better every game for a team that is coming together and has seven victories (7-2-1 overall and 1-0 in district play).
"Our seniors, Erick Lara and Leo Garcia made those two goal happen because they hustled hard nd never quit on the play," Zamilpa said.
"They played very well against a very well coached team," he said. "I called on our seniors on the field to step up and lead and they showed up by making great assists that were great goals."
Juan Andrade had a huge night in goal, slamming the door on Waco and posting his second shutout in his last three games. Andrade shut out 6A power Waco Midway in the Everman Tournament.
The Tigers' defense has been solid and stingy all season, and two big reasons for that success have been Jovany Torres and Sylvester "Silver" Cruz, who have led the defense with their aggressive play and hustle.
"Juan Andrade, who was in goal since Noah Taylor (who was splitting time in goal) is out until next week, and he did a real good job," Zamilpa said. "Our defense has really played well and done a good job, and we had another great game from Jovany Torres and Silver Cruz.''
The Tigers travel to Cleburne on Friday for another key district game, and they will board the bus with momentum and confidence after beating Waco University, which al
