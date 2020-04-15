Ralph Francis Zainhofsky, 78, of Corsicana, TX passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 1, 1942 in Rugby, ND the son of Frank and Edna (Rauch) Zainhofsky. He graduated from The Assumption Abbey, Richardton, ND and went on to attend NDSU in Fargo, ND, where he …