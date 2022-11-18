NEW LONDON, Connecticut - Led by the efforts of stand-out first year wide receiver Broock Desta, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy took home some major post-season accolades in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). In total, four athletes took home five awards.
On the NEWMAC All-Conference First Team was star running back Spencer McMillion and standout defensive back Logan Morris, a Hubbard High School graduate who was a three-sport star (football, basketball, baseball) at Hubbard.
In 10 games, Morris combined for 67 tackles and had three interceptions to lead the defensive unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.