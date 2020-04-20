It's official.
High school sports are done for the 2019-2020 school year.
That decision came from the UIL on Friday shortly after Governor Greg Abbott announced that all Texas schools were to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
The UIL had previously postponed the spring sports twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the second postponement ending on May 4.
The UIL issued this statement: With the announcement from Governor Greg Abbott that all Texas schools are to remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of this school year, and in an effort to help protect the health and safety of Texans, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is canceling all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.