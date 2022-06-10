Jayson Engel By Mike Phillips Jun 10, 2022 16 hrs ago Kerens coach Jayson Engel is a Tri-Coach of the Year.He led Kerens to the program's first district title and a record 28 wins, producing the best season in the program's history. Kerens coach Jayson Engel is a Tri-Coach of the Year.He led Kerens to the program's first district title and a record 28 wins, producing the best season in the program's history. Tags Jayson Engel Kerens Sport Win Title Season Record Year Trending Video Recommended for you Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries UPCHURCH, Roy "Talmage" MCMILLAN, Lawrence Duncan MARTIN (OWENS), Janie L. BOONE, Ruth Elizabeth GROUNDS BASS, Alice Fern Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEllis County Sheriff: Parents charged with murder in overdose death of babyArea men on Southern Baptist list of accused sexual abusers42 years later, murdered couple’s baby found aliveBest of the Best nominations, voting underwayTexas reports first case of monkeypoxEconomic Development meeting addresses Bitcoin facilityNavarro Regional Hospital names new CEOGC Football: Dawson makes history, qualifies for 7-on-7 state tournamentCorsicana ISD Trustees discuss safetyCorsicana airport receives facelift Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
