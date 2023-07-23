ENNIS -- After winning a 3-2 nailbiter in their opening game of the Texas Teenage Baseball Association's High School Eligible Baseball Tournament the Kerens Bobcats have sailed into the semifinals with back-to-back, run-rule victories to advance to the semifinals.
The Bobcats scored 36 runs in two games, beating Hillsboro 18-4 on Friday and hammering Winters 18-6 on Saturday to advance to Sunday's semifinal round at 8 a.m. against Whitney at Ennis. If the Bobcats win Sunday morning they move on to play in the championship game at 1 p.m.
Kerens had no problem Saturday as they beat Winters by taking advantage of nine walks and four hit batsmen.
Leadoff hitter Adrian Baston hit two home runs -- an inside the park homer and a solo shot that sailed over the centerfield fence -- and drove in two runs. Baston also singled, walked and scored three runs.
Blake Phillips walked and had two singles and two RBIs and Matt Rikard had two singles and an RBI. Krayton Ritchie had two singles and JJ Hightower had a single and was hit by a pitch.
Lane Lynch walked twice and was hit by a pitch and Kannon Ritchie walked and was hit by a pitch twice. Ryan Priddy and Kooper Hill each walked twice.
