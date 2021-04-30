Kerens senior Alexius McAdams earned her third consecutive trip to the Class 2A state track & field meet in Austin with a second-place finish in the 2A Region III Meet in Palestine. She didn't get the chance to go four times because the state meet was canceled last season.
Kerens' Jared Brackens won the 100 in 11.21 and 200 in 22.88 to take home a pair of Region titles in Palestine and will compete in both at the state meet. His brother Jarod took fourth in the 100.
The top two in each event advanced to the state meet in Austin. Dawson's Ja'Mariyea Hamilton won the 2A Region III triple jump title in Palestine with a leap of 44-feet, 3 and 3/4-inches to advance to the state meet.
Kerens' Jaylene Cumby was seventh in the long jump and 10th in the high jump. Dawson's Reagan Coston finished seventh in the 1600 and eighth in the 3200.
