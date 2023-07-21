RICE -- So much for an easy summer of baseball.
Just ask the kids from Kerens about how tough it is in the Texas Teenage Baseball Association's High School Eligible Tournament.
During their high school season the Bobcats won 23 games and became only the second team from Kerens to reach the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals. During the regular season and their impressive run in the playoffs the Kerens kids played only a handful of games.
During the regular season they won only three games by either one or two runs, and had only one one-run victory in the playoffs -- a 1-0 no-hitter by Krayton Ritchie over Big Sandy in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Kannon Ritchie threw a no-hitter against Big Sandy the next day.
But there they were Friday morning on the Rice diamond playing in a tense hold-your-breath game against Itasca in the opening round of the TTBA High School Eligible Tournament.
Kerens won the game 3-2 but the Bobcats had to come back to do it -- come back and hold on -- to nail down the victory. Jace Trull, a pickup player from Blooming Grove, got the save when he retired Itasca's final out on a line drive to third with runners at first and third.
Trull had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but ended the game in dramatic fashion with a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch and then got the liner that Krayton Richie snatched quicker than you can say "Kerens wins, Kerens wins!"
Trull pitched one scoreless inning to earn the save. Kannon Ritchie started for Kerens and pitched one hitless inning, but left with no outs in the second after walking two batters.
Itasca scored an unearned run on a bases loaded error to take a 1-0 lead after two innings, but Kerens got the run back in the fifth when Kannon Ritchie led off with a single, moved up on an error and scored on JJ Hightower's two-out single.
Kannon Ritchie went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs in the sixth to build the lead to 3-1 when Adrian Baston, a brilliant pickup from Corsicana, led off with a single, moved to second on Lane Lynch's single before both scored on Ritchie's two-run double that banged off the left-center field wall.
Ryan Priddy pitched four scoreless innings and picked up the win in relief after taking the ball with two men on and no outs in the second inning. He was clutch all morning, pitching his best with runners on base. Priddy stranded runners at second and third in the fourth and fifth innings and left a runner at second in the fifth.
Krayton Ritchie pitched the sixth and allowed a run when Willie Jackson hit a solo home run to close the gap to 3-2. But Thrall and the Bobcats held on in one of the tightest wins in 2023.
