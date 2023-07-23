ENNIS -- The Kerens Bobcats just kept rolling Sunday morning and reached the title game of the Texas Teenage Baseball Association High School Eligible Tournament with an 8-1 win over Whitney.
The Bobcats had squeezed by Itasca 3-2 in their opening game of the three-day tournament on Friday but have owned the diamond since, winning four in a row and outscoring teams 47-13 to reach the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the winner of the Ennis-Whitney semifinal game.
Krayton Ritchie started and went five no-hit innings against Whitney, striking out 10. He also drove in a run. Lane Lynch pitched the final two innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out two.
Ryan Priddy led the way at the plate, ripping an inside the park homer, nailing a triple and driving in two runs. Kannon Ritchie hit a triple and drove in a run, Jace Trull drove in two runs, Blake Phillips had a single and an RBI and JJ Hightower singled for Kerens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.