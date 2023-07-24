ENNIS -- They did it!
And they did it the Kerens Way.
It took every kid, every coach and every parent to bring home the championship -- the final for a core group of Kerens players who have played together since they were 6-years-old, and they did it again Sunday when the Kerens Bobcats took home the Texas Teenage High School Eligible Baseball title with a 4-2 "all-hands-on-deck" victory over Whitney.
The two-run win at Ennis completed a five-game winning streak that gave Kerens its second TTBA title in three years.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the championship game when Adrian Baston singled and Lane Lynch walked. Kannon Ritchie, who led Kerens at the plate and on the mound throughout the tournament, drilled a triple to bring home a 2-0 lead and Krayton Ritchie, who was also huge at the plate and on the mound in the tournament, hit a sac fly to make it 3-0.
Whitney closed the gap to 3-2 but Kerens scored a crucial run in the fourth when Krayton Ritchie scored on a passed ball. Kannon Ritchie started and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing just two singles while striking out four. Ryan Priddy nailed down the save, striking out one while allowing just one hit over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Kerens had to beat the second best team in the double-elimination tournament twice Sunday to win what is the equivalent of a state title.
They played Whitney at 8 a.m. in the semifinals and came away with an 8-1 win and came back at 1 p.m. to claim the title with a 4-2 victory over Whitney Sunday to complete a journey that began years ago.
Krayton Ritchie started and went five no-hit innings in the semifinal against Whitney, striking out 10. He also drove in a run. Lane Lynch pitched the final two innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out two.
"He was throwing some gas," Head Coach Matt Lynch said of Krayton's performance. "He was throwing 84-85 mph. Lane was throwing 80 in the last two innings."
Ryan Priddy led the way at the plate, ripping an inside the park homer, nailing a triple and driving in two runs. Kannon Ritchie hit a triple and drove in a run, Jace Trull drove in two runs, Blake Phillips had a single and an RBI and JJ Hightower singled for Kerens.
Matt Lynch and Coach Greg Priddy have been together since coaching the core group of Kerens kids back when they took the field with a group of 6-and-unders in what seems to be a lifetime ago.
"We said years ago that if we stay together we will have a real special team," Matt Lynch said. "And they are."
How did they stay together amid changes through the run with newcomers?
"Parents," Lynch said, "We had great parents and great support from the community. Our community backs everything and the parents have always been supportive. That's what's so amazing about this."
Kerens' 6-U team finished sixth at state, the 8-U team took home fourth and the 12-U Bobcats finished third. Then Kerens won the 14-U state title and the core group from that team won 23 games at Kerens High School and became only the second team in the program to reach the 2A Regional Quarterfinals.
It's a close group of kids and parents with key additions such as Adrian Baston, a brilliant outfielder and leadoff man from Corsicana who was the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year in baseball and the Community National Bank & Trust GC Athlete of the Year. Blooming Grove pitcher Jace Trull, a vital pitcher for Kerens, and Corsicana second baseman Blake Phillips, one of the top infielders in the Golden Circle also were key additions.
It was a special run for Baston, who went to elementary school in Kerens, where his father helped coach the Kerens kids years ago. Adrian said he was thrilled to be "back with my boys."
It was a one-for-all, all-for-one run to the title. The Bobcats opened with a 3-2 nailbiter over Itasca, which had a pair of pitchers from Waxahachie, in a game that ended when Trull closed out the game with runners at second and third with a line drive to Krayton Ritchie at third.
After that dramatic opening victory, the Kerens kids never looked back winning five in a row, beating Hillsboro 18-4, Winters 18-6 and taking care of Whitney 8-1 Sunday morning and 4-2 Sunday at 1 p.m. to win a tournament they entered late -- and entered because of assistant coach Shane Hill whose son, Kooper, is a key player for Kerens. Hill signed the Bobcats up for the tournament without telling anyone.
"We were in Mexico on vacation and didn't know he had signed the team up for the tournament until we got home," said Kristen Lynch, whose husband, Matt, coached and whose son Lane was key member with coach Priddy's son, Ryan, on every team since they were 6-year-olds. Both played their final game in TTBA baseball. Both will be seniors at Kerens this year.
"At some point we (Lynch and Priddy) have coached all of these kids," Coach Lynch said.
Baston also played his final TTBA game. He will be a senior at Corsicana High. Kerens had to win the 8 a.m. game on Sunday without Baston, who had a remarkable tournament in center field and at the plate -- and also pitched a bit.
Baston couldn't play because he was playing the keyboard at church Sunday morning. Muziq Gunnel replaced him in center field (yes, Adrian was playing music at church while Muziq played in the outfield).
Both of the Ritchie Twins, who were the Golden Circle Co-Pitchers of the Year, played every game in the five-game run to the TTBC title and were incredible.
The entire team had incredible moments on the run to state, and several players share a long list of lifetime memories with this team-- special in every way...
