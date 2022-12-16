The Kiwanis Classic will tip off after Christmas at the Lewis Orr Gym at Navarro College and run three days (27-28-29) with the girls and boys championship games on Dec. 29.
The Rice girls and the Dawson boys will defend their 2021 titles -- the first for both programs.
The girls field consists of six teams from the Golden Circle -- Rice, Kerens, Dawson, Frost, Blooming Grove and the Corsicana JV team and includes Teague and Alba Gold .
The boys field also has six Golden Circle teams -- Dawson, Kerens, Frost, Blooming Grove, Rice and the Corsicana JV team and includes Teague and Malakoff.
