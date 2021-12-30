Consolation Finals
Girls
Blooming Grove 48, Kerens 37
Behind a big game from Brooke McGraw, the Blooming Grove Lady Lions captured the Consolation championship over the Kerens LadyCats, 48-37, on Wednesday afternoon at the Kiwanis Classic.
McGraw led all scorers with 21 points. Tiara Bailey paced the LadyCats with 14 points.
Also scoring for Blooming Grove were Tianna Glenn (8 points), Ava Eldridge (8), Janey McGraw (5), Alyssa Stout (3), and Lauren Wilcoxen (3).
For Kerens, Teniyah Washington (12 points), Leah Greene (6), Tiani Hall (4), and Alice Billingsly (1) also scored.
Boys
Teague 68, Rice 36
The Teague Lions jumped out quickly over the Rice Bulldogs and cruised to an easy victory, 68-36, in the boys’ Consolation Champion of the Kiwanis Classic.
Rice was led in scoring by a trio of Bulldogs, Davien Martinez, Brayden Harwell, and Zack Myers, all of whom finished with 8 points. Also contributing to the Bulldog cause were Ethan Gray (7 points), Luke Chapman (3), and Dalton McDonald (2).
The Lions were led by solid games from Jehmal Rice (21 points), Wayland Allison (13), and Tywin Randle (10). Also scoring for Teague were Kymani Johnson (7), Dohondre Hayes (5), J’Kybryen Harris (4), Zak Leila (3), Sebastian Carter (3), and Jarrett Bodine (2).
