The Blooming Grove Lady Lions started hot and never looked back as they topped the Corsicana JV Lady Tigers 56-16 in the opening round of the Kiwanis Classic Tuesday night at Navarro College.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 14-1 lead in the first minutes of the game that ended up being 17-3 at the end of the first quarter, then expanded the lead as the game moved forward. The Lady Lions' size and speed overmatched the younger Lady Tigers.
The Lions’ leading scorer was Alyssa Stout, who scored 11 points and had four rebounds, two assists, and a steal. The Lions spread the ball around and nearly every player on the roster scored.
The Lions move on to face Teague in the second round (semifinals) of the tournament 6 p.m. Wednesday, while Corsicana's JV will play Frost at noon in the consolation bracket.
