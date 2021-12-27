The Blooming Grove Lions shook off some early rust and cruised past the Teague Lions, 66-47, in the opening game of the boys’ bracket of the 2021 Kiwanis Classic held at the K. and Ida Wolens Special Events Center on the campus of Navarro College.
Typically, both teams struggled early with turnovers and missed shots coming out of the holiday break as Teague took an early 6-2 lead. After a shaky couple of minutes, Blooming Grove found its stride, outscoring Teague, 12-4, to take a 14-10 lead at the end of the first period.
Blooming Grove amped up the defensive pressure early in the second quarter, allowing the Lions to outscore Teague, 10-0, to begin the period. Sparked by Jalen Coleman, five different Lions scored buckets as Blooming Grove pushed the lead to double-digits, 24-10.
Blooming Grove would eventually take a 28-20 halftime lead after a put-back by Luis Mancilla just before the halftime buzzer.
Mancilla would lead all scorers with 15 points for Blooming Grove.
Teague would rally early in the second half, outscoring Blooming Grove, 9-2, to open the third period and pull within a point, 30-29. Blooming Grove would respond with free throws by Mancilla and Jace Trull, baskets by Trull and Bryson Fisher, and two big three-point shots by Emmanuel Rosas to close the door on the rally with a 13-0 run.
Besides Macilla, Timmy Hamilton and Rosas reached double-digits with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Blooming Grove. Also scoring were Trull (9 points), Fisher (8), Noah Hutchinson (7), Ben Baumgartner (2), and Coleman (2).
J’Kybryen Harris led Teague with 14 points.
Blooming Grove will now face the winner of the Frost and Kerens game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while Teague will play the loser at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.