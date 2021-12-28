The Blooming Grove Lions rode a 20-6 output in the second quarter to jump out against the Kerens Bobcats enroute to a 62-40 victory to advance to the boys Championship game of the Kiwanis Classic Tournament at Navarro College.
The Lions face the Dawson Bulldogs for the Kiwanis title at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kerens moves on to play the Corsicana JV in the3third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Blooming Grove coach Eric Blendon is back in the title game for the fourth time. Blendon, who previously coached at Frost and returned to the Golden Circle this year, led Frost to the Kiwanis title game three times and fell to Kerens in all three showdowns back when Kerens won the title nine years in a row.
Blooming Grove's Lions have won the Kiwanis title twice (2016 and 2018) and have played in the title game four of the last five years, including the last three Kiwanis Classics (there was no tournament in 2020) -- all three times against Rice.
The Lions lost to Rice in a thriller in 2017 when Rice scored the final 12 points to come back and win 50-47. The Lions beat Rice at the buzzer in 2018 when John Shaw blocked a shot to seal the 64-63 victory, and then lost to Rice in 2019.
The Lions had no trouble returning to the title game this year as they hammered Teague 66-47 in their opening game Monday and won by 22 against Kerens on Tuesday.
Luis Mancilla led the Lions against Kerens with 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Jace Trull scored 12 points with six rebounds and four assists. Bryson Fisher scored 11 points and had five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Emmanuel Rosas scored 10 points with a rebound, an assist, and three steals. Noah Hutchinson scored eight points with four rebounds, and two steals. Timmy Hamilton scored six points with eight rebounds. Jalen Coleman rounded out the Lion scorers with two points, three rebounds, four steals and two assists. Ben Baumgartner did not score, but had two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
Muziq Gunnell led the Bobcats with 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals. Nehemiah Massey had 10 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Antonio McAdams scored seven points with seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal. AJ Stevens scored four points with two rebounds, two assists, and four steals. Treykin Lindsey finished with four points, two assists and a rebound, and Mykel Lattimore rounded out the Bobcats scorers with two points and four rebounds, an assist, and two steals.
