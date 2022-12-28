Emmanuel Rosas didn't blink, didn't worry.
Plop, plop ... and it was over. The long wait had ended.
Rosas, who is arguably the top 3-point shooter in the Golden Circle, made two free throws with handful of seconds left to nail down a 55-52 victory over Dawson. There was no title, no photos and no celebrations on the court.
It felt good. It just didn't feel like Mardi Gras meets New Year's Eve-good. There was no title. It was more like Title-Light. Blooming Grove coach Eric Blendon didn't even like the way his team played, even though he did understand it.
It was an afternoon game (4:30) and a Tuesday game at that on the opening day of the tournament. Plenty of seats available.
"It felt like a typical first game back after the break," said Blendon, who knows all about first day games in the Kiwanis. "We didn't play that well and they might feel the same way. But we won a game that we could have lost. It was one of those games where we found a way to win.
"We're into district now and have 13 district games left to the end of the season' he said. "I'm sure we will run into games like this. We are probably going to have a game or two games that we are going to have to find a way win. So this game will help us."
There just wasn't a trophy. Or a standing room only crowd -- or a wild celebration.
Blooming Grove didn't avenge and claim the title that slipped away in the Kiwanis Classic Championship game last year when Dawson won it's first Kiwanis title, breaking Blooming Grove's heart 70-69.
The Lions didn't even get a piece of it, but they did grab some peace of mind. And they knocked Dawson out -- all the way out and into the consolation bracket. The best Dawson can do now is finish with the consolation trophy. That's going to be difficult to swallow after last year's heartfelt celebration and unabashed joy after winning the Kiwanis title for the first time.
The Lions? They're two victories away from winning the title that eluded them a year ago. They play Teague in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, back at Navarro College, where the three-day Classic began Tuesday. If they beat Teague, they move onto the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the Kerens-Malakoff semifinal.
The game was exciting and full of drama with lead changes galore (it was tied 27-27 at halftime, Dawson led 38-37 after three and no one led by more four points in the second half.)
The Lions raced out to a 17-10 lead early, but no lead was safe. BG senior Timmy Hamilton went inside and hit four shots and a free throw to score nine of his 19 points in the first quarter. He also grabbed four rebounds and handed out a pretty assist. Rosas gave everyone a little foreshadowing, a taste of the future, making five 5-of-5 free throws for his only points in the first quarter. He finished with 21 points, including 10 in the fourth.
Dawson's Corey Springer led the Bulldogs with 20 points, Hastin Easley went inside for 15 nd Jace Johnson dropped in 10.
For Dawson and BG, it began where it ended last year -- almost. The packed crowd and the wall of noise were gone, and so was the energy and pressure that comes when someone slaps the word title or championship on a game.
