It's set.
Rice and Teague kept the date, marching through the first two days of the Kiwanis Classic to reach Thursday's girls championship game.
They meet in the rematch at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Navarro, where both teams sealed the deal with victories in the first two rounds.
Rice knocked off Alba Golden 58-38 Tuesday and beat Kerens 65-39 in the girls semifinal round Wednesday.
Rice's Saniya Burks who was the Kiwanis Classic girls 2021 MVP after beating Teague in the final, has scored 60 points in the two victories, dropping in 29 against Alba Golden in the opener and scoring 31 Wednesday in the win against Kerens.
Burks, a junior point guard from Rice, leads all of Texas girls high school basketball in scoring, and is third in the nation in torching the net. She's averaging 33 points a game.
Rice is deep in talent, including Aaliyah Nezar, who scored 19 points in the opening round and 14 against Kerens in the semifinals Wednesday.
Kerens, which will play Blooming Grove in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Thursday, was led by Tiani Hall, who scored 17 against Rice, and Blair Blue, who dropped in 10 points.
