The Rice Lady Bulldogs rode Saniya Burks' triple-double in a 68-26 rout over Dawson in their opening round game of the Kiwanis Tournament Monday night. Rice's Lady Dawgs started fast and used their defense to keep Dawson from getting into a rhythm.
Burks, a sophomore playing in her first Kiwanis Classic, poured in 40 points in a memorable debut and racked up a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 10 steals to go along with four assists.
She has been on fire of late and has scored 107 points in her last three games, putting up 36- and 31-point nights before coming to Navarro College's Lewis Orr Court Monday to face Dawson.
Rice's Aaliyah Nexar scored 15 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals. Alyssa Claxton scored 4 points with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Leslie Romero scored 4 points. KK Davis rounded out the Rice scorers with 2 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds and Zinthia Gonzales had 2 rebounds and 2 steals for Rice.
Casey Springer had a hard-fought game for Dawson, scoring 18 points, with 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Callie Marberry scored 5 points with 4 rebounds. Josie Oakes scored 2 points with 5 rebounds and an assist. Laura Ruiz rounded out the Dawson scorers with 1 point scored with a rebound. Dawson also had several players with contributions that did not score. Brooke Martinez had 9 rebounds and an assist. Emily Nesmith had 4 rebounds and an assist. Kaylee Payne, Tamia Valenzuela, and Jana Qualls all had rebounds.
Rice, which is 11-1 this season and 3-0 in district play, is ranked 17th in the state in the Max Preps poll and expects to compete for the championship in the Kiwanis Tournament.
The Rice girls have never won a Kiwanis title, but their coach Antonio Burks has won three Kiwanis boys titles and has played in the last four Kiwanis boys title games while coaching the Rice boys team.
Dawson falls to 4-3 overall. This was the second time these teams have faced each other this season with Rice beating the Lady Bulldogs in the season opener 50-31
Rice advances to play the Frost Lady Polar Bears in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday while Dawson faces the Kerens LadyCats in the consolation bracket at noon Tuesday.
