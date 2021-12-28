The Dawson Bulldogs started the Kiwanis Classic with a bang by beating the Rice Bulldogs 55-34 Monday, riding Jordan McAdams' and Hastings Easley's double-doubles.
McAdams scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Issac Johnson scored 14 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Hastings Easley also had a double-double, scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds and 5 steals. Zane Monger scored 5 points with 13 rebounds and 2 steals. Colby Springer and Reagan Coston each scored 2 points to round out the Dawson scorers.
Luke Chapman led Rice with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Agustin Lazo scored 6 points with 2 rebounds. Zach Meyers scored 5 points with 3 rebounds, 1 assists, and 3 steals. Ethan Gray scored 4 points with 4 rebounds. Davien Martinez also scored 4 points with 4 rebounds and an assist. Brayden Harwell scored 3 points with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. Dalton McDonald rounded out the Rice scorers with 2 points and 6 rebounds.
Dawson started the game with red-hot shooting, while Rice came out cold and was never able to get on a run.
Rice falls to 1-12 on the season while Dawson improves to 12-2 and will face Corsicana JV on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the boys semifinals. Rice will have a bye on Tuesday before going to the Consolation title game on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.