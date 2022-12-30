Dawson's Bulldogs came back to win the boys consolation final of the Kiwanis Classic with a 61-44 win over Frost Thursday at Navarro, where the three-day tournament ended.
Dawson won the Kiwanis Classic last year with a thrilling 70-69 victory over Blooming Grove.
Many expected a possible rematch in the title game, but Dawson faced Blooming Grove in the opening round on Tuesday and was sent to the consolation round after another tight battle, losing 55-52 in a game that came down to the final seconds.
Cole Pemberton's Bulldogs bounced back with back-to-back impressive victories, beating Corsicana's JV team 67-56 in the second round and wrapping up the tournament with strong performance against Frost.
Frost, which lost in the opening round to Kerens, bounced back to defeat Rice 41-38 in the second round as Eli Rogers led the way with 13 points and Cooper Curl followed with 11.
Mario Porter led Frost against Dawson with 14 points, Curl followed with a dozen and Rogers scored eight. Gabe Martinez scored six and Jake Weil scored four points.
Frost has a couple of non-district games, beginning with Cayuga in Bethel Jan. 6, before opening district play on the road at Itasca Jan. 13.
Dawson, which is 11-3 after winning its final two games in the Kiwanis Classic, opens district play at home Friday against Axtell.
