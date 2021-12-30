For the fans that sat through both championship games this year, Wednesday’s admission ticket might be the best purchase they have made all year, unless they purchased a defibrillator.
In a championship game that matched the previous game (a 60-59 buzzer-beating win by Rice's Lady Bulldogs over Teague) in intensity, excitement, and heart-stopping action, the Dawson Bulldogs won the Kiwanis Classic boys' championship, 70-69, over the Blooming Grove Lions.
According to the Dawson fans, it was the first time the Bulldogs have come home from the holiday tournament with the first-place trophy in tow.
“This is definitely big for our school and community,” said Dawson head coach Cole Pemberton, whose team improved to 14-2 on the season.
It was a game that saw 11 lead changes and 7 ties, clutch free throws, technical fouls, impossible shots fall, and both teams having double-digit leads in the second half, only to see the other team rally.
But in the end, the game came down to free throws and defense.
After a Colby Springer basket gave Dawson the lead, 68-67, and an Issac Johnson free throw pushed it to 69-67 with just over 47 seconds remaining, Blooming Grove’s Timmy Hamilton hit both ends of a one-and-one free throw attempt to tie the game, 69-69.
Hamilton, with 20 points, would lead Blooming Grove in scoring on the night.
With just over 7 seconds remaining, Johnson made a basket to give Dawson the lead, but the score was waved off when a foul was called on the floor against Blooming Grove.
In the double bonus, Johnson’s first free throw attempt rolled off the rim, but he calmly sank the second for the lead, 70-69.
On the other end, with the game on the line, Johnson blocked a Blooming Grove shot with 0.3 seconds remaining to preserve the win and clinch the championship.
Ironically, Blooming Grove won the Kiwanis title in 2018 when BG's John Shaw blocked a shot at the buzzer to beat Rice 64-63.
The final sequence Wednesday culminated a furious Dawson rally after the Lions had taken an 11-point lead, 61-52, on a Jace Trull score with just under five minutes remaining.
Earlier, it was the Lions with the rally.
Dawson, down 21-19, outscored the Lions 12-0 over the first 3 minutes of the second quarter to take a 10-point lead, 31-21. Jordan McAdams led the way with 10 of the 12 Bulldog points during the stretch.
