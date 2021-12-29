The Dawson Bulldogs started hot, going on an 11-1 run in the first quarter then held on against a scrappy Corsicana JV team, beating the Tigers 51-43 Tuesday in order to advance to the boys' title game of the Kiwanis Classic Tournament.
Dawson faces Blooming Grove in the boys Championship game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Navarro College. With the loss, the Corsicana JV Tigers will face Kerens in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders with the 11-1 run before the Tigers started chipping away at the lead, getting the Bulldog lead down to four points halfway through the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs were able to go on another run to seal the game. The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 16-12 in the fourth.
Zane Monger led the Bulldogs with 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal. Jordan McAdams scored 11 points with six rebounds, an assist, and three steals. Issac Johnson scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and two assists. Hastings Easley also scored 10 points with seven rebounds and an assist. Colby Springer scored five points with nine rebounds and five steals. Reagan Coston rounded out the Bulldog scorers with two points, two rebounds, three assists, and five steals.
Corsicana's Ke’aunte Thomas led all scorers with 14 points, nine rebounds, and a steal. Dontay Thomas scored 10 points and had three rebounds and four steals. Adrian Baston scored five points and had nine rebounds and five steals. Lawrence Williams scored four points with eight rebounds. JJ Betts and Semaji Hervey rounded out the Tiger scorers, scoring three points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.