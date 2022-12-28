Coach Don Enis, who won eight consecutive Kiwanis Classic titles when he coached at Kerens, returns to the Classic this week with Malakoff, which faces Kerens at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a slice of nostalgic irony.
Kerens kept the date, edging Frost 52-43 in the opening boys game of the Kiwanis Classic Tuesday and Malakoff ran away from Rice 63-29 Tuesday to set up the face-to-face showdown with Malakoff and former Kerens coach Don Enis, a legend at Kerens and a Kiwanis icon.
This is Malakoff's first appearance in the Kiwanis Classic, but it marks the return of Enis, who had a legendary run when he coached at Kerens.
Yes, that Don Enis!
The unflappable, dots every I, crosses every T, classy and classic Don Enis has returned to the Kiwanis Classic.
Enis not only produced district titles and great runs in the postseason playoffs, routinely reaching the Region Tournament, but he owned the Kiwanis Classic.
He coached eight years at Kerens, where he won 177 games (an average of more than 22 victories a year).
Enis won four district titles and reached the Region III Tournament (the final step before going to state) four of his last five years at Kerens, and he is the only boys coach to lead Kerens to the state tournament in Austin (2012).
And then to top it off, Enis was invincible every Christmas in Corsicana, where he was unbeatable in the Kiwanis Classic -- literally.
Enis' Bobcats went to the Kiwanis Classic eight years in a row and never lost, going 24-0 in the Navarro Gym.
They should have played "Can't Touch This" every time Enis' Bobcats walked on the court. They won eight consecutive Kiwanis Classic Championships.
Kerens' legendary girls coach Denise Lincoln, who has won more than 300 games at Kerens and taken two LadyCat teams to Austin, also dominated the Kiwanis, winning more than eight consecutive Kiwanis titles during the same period of Enis' stretch run.
Back in those days it felt more like the Kerens Christmas Invitational than the Kiwanis Classic. Kerens fans would stuff the stands at Navarro, where a brimming, bubbling Kelly Green cup would runneth over and you could hear horns honking late into the night on that joyride down Highway 31 back to Kerens.
Enis and Lincoln -- and the Kerens Faithful -- helped make this tournament great -- and at times, it felt bigger than life.
Who knows what Malakoff will do this week, but you have to appreciate the insane irony that will take place when Enis faces his old team on the Lewis Orr Court Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.