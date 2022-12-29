Frost's Lady Polar Bears had an easy time advancing to the Kiwanis Classic girls consolation final, defeating Corsicana's younger JV Lady Tigers 42-10 Wednesday at Navarro, where the annual three-day tournament ends Thursday.
Despite being the smallest school in the Classic, Frost used a disciplined brand of basketball and a lockdown defense in an opening round loss to Teague, after coming close to pulling off a huge upset.
The smaller Lady Polar Bears battled Teague until midway in the fourth quarter when the taller, more athletic and more physical Lady Lions finally took over on their way back to the girls title game -- a rematch with defending champ Rice at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Frost used that same discipline and tough defense Wednesday, holding Corsicana's JV to just 10 points. The young Lady Tigers are part of a youth movement at Corsicana, where Nic Claiborne has returned to coach this year and already produced more victories for his Lady Tigers than in any season in recent years.
Claiborne's varsity is loaded with underclassmen as a number of freshmen and sophomores are leading the team.
Alba-Golden advanced to the consolation final at noon with a 49-35 win over Dawson on Wednesday. Kalli Trimble led the Lady Panthers with 20 points.
