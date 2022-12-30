Frost's Lady Polar Bears grew up a lot during the Kiwanis Classic this week at Navarro, where they flirted with what would have been the biggest upset in years at the Kiwanis.
They didn't upset Teague in the opener, but they gave the bigger school fits before losing, battling a program that is well known for winning with talented athletes.
But there was Frost, smaller in size and knowing Teague was a huge favorite in the opener, going toe-to-toe against the odds and playing hard and with heart all week.
Teague lost a close game to Rice for the Kiwanis title last year, and expected to roll by its first-round opponent.
But the Frost kids battled and battled in a tight back-and-forth game that wasn't settled until Teague made a big run in the fourth quarter.
The Frost kids arguably won more in that loss than Teague, which lost in the title game by 18 points to Rice, which won its second consecutive Kiwanis title.
The Frost kids, who had given such an incredible effort in that opening round loss, bounced back and won twice, beating Corsicana's JV team 42-10 and knocking off Alba Golden 42-40 Thursday in the girls consolation final.
Nope, Frost didn't make a last-second shot to beat Alba. The Frost girls won Thursday with the same gritty, no-nonsense mentality they showed against Teague's 3A force.
They simply wouldn't back down. They trailed 12-5 early against Alba Golden only to battle back and force a 22-22 halftime tie.
Alba Golden snatched the lead back in the third quarter, stretching it out to five points in a game where every basket seemed precious, and with 1:30 left in the third Frost was down 34-29.
But the Lady Polar Bears weren't finished and ripped off a 4-0 run in the final minute to close the gap to 34-33 at the third quarter buzzer.
Tenacious, determined and playing with a no-quit no-frills focus and with a disciplined and stingy defense the Lady Bears faced every test in the fourth quarter and didn't blink.
They grabbed momentum and produced a 5-0 run and raced out to a 38-34 lead only to watch the Lady Panthers come back to knot the score and everybody's stomach at 38-38 in the final minutes.
But Frost came back once again, refusing to let go or give in, and grabbed the lead one last time, pulling ahead 42-38.
That was enough -- just enough to hold on, and they did, winning this nail-biter 42-40.
"We got that lead and we were able to hang on," said Frost coach Jennifer Cheek, who did a masterful and inspiring job of coaching her kids in all three games this week.
Branda Manrriquez, a freshman, led Frost with 12 points and Lexi Banks, a senior who was the Golden Circle Tri-Player of the Year in volleyball, followed with seven points in a game where no one at Frost cared who scored or how they scored -- this was a pure snapshot of a team win if ever there was one.
Eight of Frost's 10 players scored, including Payton Hollingsworth and Brynna Banks, who scored five points each and Bailee Fuller and Karlie Anderson, who both played well in all three games and scored four points apiece Thursday.
Mackenzie Lee, a freshman, scored three points and Bree Dyer, a junior, scored two points -- and there's no doubt in anyone's mind at Frost that they needed every point.
They played that way and celebrated that way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.