Frost, the smallest school competing in the Kiwanis Classic, played well in a pair of opening day losses in the Kiwanis Classic.
The Frost Lady Polar Bears were huge underdogs against Teague, a much bigger school with a stronger program and more athletic players.
Teague was a huge favorite to win the opening round game Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost in the girls Kiwanis Classic title game last year to Rice and are favored to return to the championship game Thursday night, back at Navarro, where they defeated Frost with a late run to advance to Wednesday's semifinals against Blooming Grove at 6 p.m.
The Frost girls out-hustled and out-played Teague for more than three quarters before a Teague run in the fourth put the game away.
Still, Frost's smaller lineup played brilliantly on defense and every member of the Lady Bears came through with big plays and clutch offense to stay with -- or ahead of -- Teague.
Frost took a 15-9 into the second quarter, thanks to key 3-pointers from Karlie Anderson, Bynna Banks and back-to-back 3s from Payton Hollingsworth, whose 6-point run lifted Frost to a 12-5 lead.
Hollingsworth opened the second quarter with another 3, but Teague picked up the pace and the Lady Lions went on an 11-0 run as the wilder and the more out of control the game became, the more Teague took advantage.
The back and forth game produced some frantic play, but with a little more than a minute left in the half, Frost's Bailee Fuller hit her only basket in the first half to lift Frost to a 25-23 lead.
Fuller hit a pair of 3s to keep the game as tight as ever in the third quarter and Fuller made a brilliant pass to find a wide opened Breelyn Dyer, who drove to close to 38-37 to close out the third quarter.
Brenda Manrriquez, a freshman, went inside to open the fourth with a 39-38 lead, and the score was still knotted at 41 when Fuller found Dyer again with another laser pass for her third outstanding assist in the game.
But Teague had another big run and ripped off a game-ending 16-2 sprint over the final four minutes to make the final 60-46 -- a score that didn't reflect the toughness and gutty effort Frost had played with for most of the game.
Fuller led Frost with 12 points, Hollingsworth scored nine on three 3-pointers, Dyer scored eight, Anderson seven, Manrriquez scored seven, and Lexi Banks scored three.
The Frost Polar Bears played well before Kerens advanced with a 52-43 win. Cooper Curl led the Bears with 16 points, Eli Rogers followed with six points, Mario Porter and Gavin Clayton each scored five points, Nicholas Watson and Gabe Martinez scored four points each and William West (two points) and Jacen Stanford (one point) also scored.
The Bears will play Rice ay 10:30 Wednesday morning in the consolation bracket and the Lady Bears face Corsicana's JV at noon in the girls consolation bracket.
