Frost's Polar Bears bounced back from a tough loss in the opening round of the Kiwanis Classic to advance to the boys consolation round final with a hard-fought 41-38 win over Rice Wednesday at Navarro.
The Polar Bears will face Dawson at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for the title back at Navarro.
Frost was led by Eli Rogers, who scored 13 points and Cooper Curl, who scored 11. Mario Porter, Gavin Clayton and Nicholas Clayton scored four points each and William Woods (3 points) and Jake Weil (2 points) also scored for the Bears.
