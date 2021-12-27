The Kerens Bobcats opened the Kiwanis Classic in impressive fashion, beating the Frost Polar Bears, 81-26, in boys action on Monday.
Every Bobcat that suited up for the contest scored as Kerens used superior depth to outscore the Polar Bears in every quarter.
Freshman Muziq Gunnell, with 19 points, led all scorers as a quartet of Bobcats reached double-digits. AJ Stevens dropped 16 points while both Antonio Lincoln and Mykala Lattimore added 10 points each.
Also scoring for the Bobcats were Treykyn Lindsey (8 points), Lane Lynch (6), Hunter Crawford (4), Leland Combs (3), Nehemiah Massey (3), and Bryce Lincoln (2).
For Frost, freshman Cooper Curl led the way with 12 points. Cole Watson (5 points), Gavin Clayton (3), Eli Rogers (2), Mario Porter (2), and Jaden Rowe (2) added scoring for the Polar Bears.
Kerens will now play Blooming Grove in the tournament semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Frost moves into the consolation bracket and will meet Teague at 10:30 a.m., also on Tuesday.
