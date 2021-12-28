Trailing entering the fourth quarter, the Kerens LadyCats outscored the Dawson Lady Bulldogs, 18-9, to take a 58-50 win in the Consolation semifinals of the Kiwanis Classic Tuesday morning. Kerens will now face the Blooming Grove Lady Lions in the Consolation final at noon Wednesday.
Leading the way for the LadyCats was Tiara Bailey (14 points), Leah Green (13), Gracelyn Foreman (11), and Tiani Hall (9). Pacing the Lady Bulldogs was Casey Springer with a game-high 22 points, and Callie Mayberry (9 points).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.