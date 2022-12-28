The Kerens LadyCats stormed back in the fourth quarter Tuesday morning to defeat a talented Dawson Lady Bulldog team 41-38 in the opening game of the Kiwanis Classic.
The two Golden Circle rivals met at 9 in the morning on the Lewis Orr Court to tip-off the three day tournament that Kerens' LadyCats have won more any other girls team.
Kerens moves on to the second round in the winners' bracket and will face defending Kiwanis Classic champion Rice at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The LadyCats broke up a 10-10 tie and shut out Dawson 9-0 in the second quarter to take a 19-10 halftime lead, but Kelsey Robinson's girls came back to close to 26-23 after three quarters and slipped by Kerens in the fourth only to watch Kerens come back one more time and prevail by three points.
It was a fitting way -- a back-and-forth thriller -- to start the Classic that was once filled with teams from the Golden Circle. Five of the original nine schools from the Golden Circle -- Blooming Grove, Kerens, Dawson, Frost and Rice -- still compete along with Teague, which has become a regular in recent years.
New additions in 2022 include the Malakoff boys and the Alba Golden girls. Corsicana's JV boys and JV girls teams played Tuesday to round out the field of eight boys and eight girls teams in the three-day annual tournament that comes to a climax Thursday evening with the girls and boys championship games.
The Kerens girls and legendary coach Denise Lincoln got off on the right foot in the first of eight games played in front of a small morning crowd at Navarro's SEC.
Tiani Hall, a junior wo has been a leader for the LadyCats, led Kerens with 16 points and Blair Blue, who is an All-Golden Circle softball player and All-Golden Circle volleyball player, scored 13 points to help the LadyCats advance.
Denaysia Kenny followed with five points, Autumn Boyett scored four and Gracelyn Forman, a freshman, scored three points for Kerens.
Dawson saw eight players score and was led by a trio of All-Golden Circle volleyball players -- Callie Marberry, a junior who scored nine points, Maggie Crawford, a senior who followed with seven points, and Brooke Martinez, a senior who scored six points.
Ashlyn Mathews scored five points, Tamia Valenzuela scored four, Tattum Hill and Joselyn Wilson each scored three points, and Laura Ruiz scored a point.
Dawson will play Alba Golden in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
