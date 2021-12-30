Famed wordsmith Yogi Berra once said, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
For the Rice Lady Bulldogs, Berra’s words seemed to be coming true when leading scorer Saniya Burks fouled out with just under five minutes remaining in the Kiwanis Classic Championship game against the Teague Lady Lions with Rice clinging to a two-point lead, 56-54.
The situation was eerily similar to earlier this month when the Lady Bulldogs led Lake Belton in the finals of the West Tournament before falling 46-45 after Burks fouled out.
This time it was even worse. Shortly after Burks took a seat on the bench for the remainder of the game, the Lady Bulldogs lost Kelly Montgomery, one of two seniors on the squad, to an injury.
Not surprisingly, Rice would struggle offensively for the remainder of the game but put on a defensive clinic against the much taller Lady Lions.
Despite mustering only two free throws from Alyssa Claxton and Leslie Romero, the Lady Bulldogs would hold Teague to an impressive 5 points the rest of the way.
Still, Teague took a 59-58 lead on a basket by Jolee Haley with just 14.2 seconds remaining.
Enter KK Davis and another Berra saying – “It ain’t over ‘till it’s over”.
After a Rice timeout, Aaliyah Nezar would take the inbounds pass and dribble down the sideline, get to the baseline, and find Davis on the backside. Davis would take the pass and put it in the basket as the buzzer sounded for a 60-59 Rice victory.
“It was nerve-wracking,” said Davis, “but I did what I had to do.”
Rice head coach Antonio Burks had a slightly different perspective of the final play.
“I drew up a play, but it didn’t work out, said Burks. “I told Aaliyah to keep going and KK was aggressive and went to the rim.”
When Davis’s shot fell through the rim, the Rice Lady Bulldogs had their first Kiwanis Classic Championship.
Despite all of the obstacles between them and the championship, plenty of Lady Bulldogs stepped up to help carry the team through adversity.
After Montgomery exited, replacement Romero sank a free throw with just over four minutes remaining, giving Rice a point that would be huge.
Nezar, after a scoreless first half, scored 12 in the second half, including hitting a trio of three-point shots.
For Davis, the final two points were her only points of the game, but it was probably the biggest shot of her life, so far.
“They were resilient”, Burks said of his team.
For her efforts, Saniya Burks, who finished the night with 34 points, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Joining Burks on the All-Tournament team was Claxton, who finished the night with 8 points, and Teague’s Reagan Higgins and Haley.
Montgomery added 5 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Teague, Haley led the Lady Lions with 15 points, followed by Kori Pillette (8 points) and Higgins (7).
