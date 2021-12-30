The Mildred Lady Eagles defeated Frost to take home the girls third-place trophy in the Kiwanis Classic and the Corsicana JV Tigers edged Kerens in a thrilling comeback to capture the boys third-place trophy.
Third-place games
Girls
Mildred 55, Frost 32 off the previous night’s loss in the semifinals to take an impressive 55-32 victory over the Frost Lady Bears in the third-place game at the Kiwanis Classic.
The Lady Eagles would close out the first period with a 11-2 run to break an early tie and never look back. Amy Adamson, with two baskets, and Kadence Cline’s three-point shot provided the spark for the run.
Adamson would finish with a team-high 18 points and was named to the All-Tournament team, and Cline would also hit double-digits with 11 points.
Mildred would eventually extend the lead to 24 points, 48-24, in the fourth quarter.
In addition to Adamson and Cline, Mildred would get scoring from Marcella Bryan (8 points), Ariana Neason (6), Kami Owen (5), Kasey Bonnor (4), and Kenli Dalton (3).
For Frost, Kyra Cerda would finish with 10 points and be named to the All-Tournament team. Also scoring for the Lady Polar Bears were Brynna Banks (7 points), Lexi Banks (6), Karlee Anderson (5), Madeline Lee (2), and Emily DeLaHoya (2).
Boys
Corsicana JV 57, Kerens 55
In a precursor to the later fireworks, the Corsicana JV and Kerens set the stage with a hard-fought, intense third-place game in the boy’s bracket of the Kiwanis Classic.
After falling behind by 16 points, 26-10, in the second quarter, the Tigers would rally in the second half to edge the Kerens Bobcats, 57-55, and claim the third-place trophy.
The Tigers would outscore Kerens 20-10 in the final frame behind six points from both Dontay Thomas and Adrian Baston.
Thomas would score the deciding points on a lay-up with just 10.5 seconds remaining.
Semaji Hervey would lead the Tigers with 12 points, while JJ Betts added 11 points. Closing out the scoring for the Corsicana JV were Dontay Thomas (6 points), LJ Willams (6), Ke’aunte Thomas (5), Devon Mario (5), and Corbet Roman (2).
For Kerens, Muziq Gunnell finished with 14 points. Also, Nehemiah Massey (9), Mykel Lattimore (8), Treykyn Lindsey (6), AJ Stevens (5), Antonio McAdams (4), Leland Combs (2), and Bryce Lincoln (2) found the scoring column.
Both Ke’aunte Thomas and Muziq Gunnell were named to the All-Tournament team.
