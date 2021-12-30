Here's a look at the team photos from the teams that won championship games, third-place games and consolation finals Wednesday night in the Kiwanis Classic.

Boys

First-place: Dawson Bulldogs

Second-place: Blooming Grove Lions

Third-place: Corsicana JV Tigers

Consolation bracket: Teague Lions

Girls

First-place: Rice Lady Bulldogs

Second-place: Teague Lady Lions

Third-place: Mildred Lady Eagles

Consolation bracket: Blooming Grove Lady Lions

