Here's a look at the team photos from the teams that won championship games, third-place games and consolation finals Wednesday night in the Kiwanis Classic.
Boys
First-place: Dawson Bulldogs
Second-place: Blooming Grove Lions
Third-place: Corsicana JV Tigers
Consolation bracket: Teague Lions
Girls
First-place: Rice Lady Bulldogs
Second-place: Teague Lady Lions
Third-place: Mildred Lady Eagles
Consolation bracket: Blooming Grove Lady Lions
